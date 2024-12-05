NJ delayed school openings for snow, ice — Thursday, Dec. 5
❄️ A cold front passed through the state Thursday morning
❄️ A line of squalls brought a period of heavy snow and reduced visibility
❄️ Some districts delayed the start of classes
A fast moving line of snow Thursday morning could delay the start of classes for some New Jersey schools.
Heavy snow from a snow squall along a cold front made roads slippery and reduced visibility for the trip to school in North Jersey, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.
The rest of the state got very little snow or rain in the early hours of Thursday.
Windy after the snow
A strong westerly wind will kick in after the cold front passes, according to Zarrow.
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for winds out of the west between 20 and 30 mph with gusts to 40-50 mph. That will set the stage for a very cold day on Friday.
"Friday will easily be the coldest day of the week. In fact, according to my back-of-the-envelope math, it could be New Jersey's coldest day since January 21st," Zarrow said.
[NOTE: Entries marked "TEST REPORT" are not actual closings.]
Latest Reports
