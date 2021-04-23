Sketches released after couple mugged, sexually assaulted in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE — Police released sketches of two men who may have held up and sexually assaulted a man and woman at gunpoint on April 16.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said two men robbed the pair in the area of Lee Street and Scott Place in the Port Reading section after 9 p.m. The woman was sexually assaulted, according to Ciccone.

The area is residential but remote and bordered by railroad tracks and the New Jersey Turnpike.

One of the suspects is described as slim between 5 foot 8 inches and 5 foot 9 inches tall wearing a cream or gray hoodie and sweatpants or jeans at the time of the assault.

The other suspect is also slim between 5 foot 5 inches and 5 foot 9 inches with brown hair and brown eyes wearing a gray Nike hoodie and white Nike sneakers at the time of the assault.

Ciccone asked anyone with information or surveillance video of the area to call her office at 732-745-4340 or Woodbridge police at 732-634-7700.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

