Major change at Six Flags affects evening visitors to NJ theme park

🎢 New chaperone policy goes into effect at Six Flags on Saturday

🎢 Anyone 15 or younger must be accompanied by an adult in the park

🎢 The goal is to prevent unruly and inappropriate park behavior

JACKSON — If you’re a kid and want to go to Great Adventure this fall, you must have an adult with you.

Starting this Saturday, Sept. 7., Six Flags will implement a new chaperone policy that requires all guests 15 years old and younger to be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to or remain in the park after 5 p.m.

“The safety of our guests and associates has been our top priority at Six Flags Great Adventure. In response to the increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues, we are taking proactive steps to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone,” the parks said in the new policy.

Sign at Six Flags Great Adventure Sign at Six Flags Great Adventure (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Six Flags added that it is committed to keeping Great Adventure a place for families and friends to enjoy.

The chaperone must present a valid government-issued photo I.D. with a date of birth at the ticket entry. One chaperone may accompany no more than 10 guests ages 15 or younger per day. The chaperone must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and must be available by phone.

Any minor found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone may be ejected from the park.

Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media loading...

“We believe these changes will help ensure that Six Flags Great Adventure continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come,” the park policy stated.

Aside from Six Flags, many New Jersey malls have adopted similar chaperone policies following unruly behavior by teens.

Six Flag Great Adventure’s annual Fright Fest begins on Friday, Sept. 13. The new chaperone policy will have been in effect for almost a week.

Amazing views of Six Flags NJ from high above Spectacular views from Great Adventures' Newly Refurbished Giant Wheel, both day and night. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom