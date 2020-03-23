So many industries affected and so much confusion. Are pool companies allowed to open a pool even if they can’t sell from a storefront? Why is all manufacturing allowed open and not just the manufacturing of necessary items like medical masks and gloves? Is there anything on the horizon to help businesses slammed by the shutdown?

President and CEO of New Jersey Business and Industry Association Michele Siekerka spent another hour with us taking calls from business people to answer questions and offer guidance. If you missed it here is the entire segment.

For a long list of helpful resources to assist businesses impacted by the shutdown they offer this link.

More from New Jersey 101.5