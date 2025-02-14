Should employees have time off for ‘sex days’? Some in NJ say YES

We’ve been hearing in the last few years about mental wellness days. Employees take days off of work to de-stress and focus on their own well-being.

What if I told you there is a trend where you could take off of work for your well-being but in a way that is much more fun and dare I say satisfying?

I read in a study from ZipHealth that “sex days” are becoming popular among certain employers.

Sex days are dedicated time off for intimacy, health, and related needs.

Three in five employers, when surveyed, believed that addressing sexual wellness could possibly improve employees’ mental health and well-being, according to ZipHealth.

Some of the other takeaways from the study:

⚫ Over three in five employees support the idea of paid or unpaid "sex days."

⚫ Half of the employees who had taken one reported a noticeable boost in their productivity afterward.

⚫ 15% of employers would implement "sex days."

⚫ Nearly one in five Americans would feel comfortable approaching their manager about taking a "sex day" or "sexual wellness day".

⚫ 47% of employees said offering "sex days" could significantly reduce the stigma surrounding sexual health, creating a more open and supportive environment.

⚫ One in five employees would consider leaving their job for one that offered "sex days."

Here’s where it gets really spicy, 14% of employees have had sex at work. In fact, 7% of workers confessed that they’ve had sex during a work call.

For those who wanted to be a little more discrete, 6% scheduled fake meetings to make time to be intimate with their partners.

So what do you think? Should “sex days” become a bigger thing in the Garden State? Let me know in the poll below:

