Shot fired near Brookdale, standoff in Freehold Borough

MIDDLETOWN — Two people are in custody after a police officer heard a shot fired near Brookdale Community College — and one of those involved fled the area, prompting a standoff in Freehold Borough, authorities say.

A Tinton Falls police officer heard the shot fired near the campus in the Lincroft section of Middletown, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Charles Webster. One person was taken into custody but a second left the area and was found in an apartment on Spring Terrace in Freehold Borough where that person refused to leave, Webster said.

The county tactical unit was called and residents were evacuated until the person surrendered just around 6 p.m., according to Webster.

Webster did not disclose the identities of anyone involved, what prompted the shot to be fired, or more details of the standoff. It wasn't clear if anyone was hurt or if anyone has been charged.

The incident prompted a "shelter in place" order at Brookdale on Monday afternoon, as well as the cancellation of classes.

An alert went out just before 2 p.m.to faculty and students to move to an interior section of their building and to lock classroom doors due to an "off campus incident."

Students were allowed to leave campus around 3:25 p.m. but employees were told to remain sheltered in place, according to a post on Facebook from the school.

Several students, faculity and family members commenting on the Facebook post said they didn't understand what had happened, and had questions about how the incident was handled.

Eric Goll, who described himself as a faculty member, commented on the Brookdale Facebook page that staff had "lock-in training" but not shelter in place.

"And why were students allowed to go outside to leave with some mysterious possible situation, but not employees," Goll wrote.

Class was in session on Monday at Brookdale despite the Columbus Day holiday.

According to its website, 11,489 students are enrolled at Brookdale for the fall semester.

