Priscilla Presley has downsized considerably in recent years, but she still lives a life of absolute luxury. The actor, businesswoman and former wife of rock icon Elvis Presley lives like a queen in a penthouse condominium that offers every amenity of a top-flight celebrity mansion.

The 77-year-old Presley sold her previous home — an extraordinarily lavish mansion in the heart of Beverly Hills — for $13 million in December of 2020, and she moved to her current residence, which is a stunning 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 3,242-square-foot condo in an exclusive guarded building. Presley paid $4.8 million for the Century City property.

Presley's spectacular penthouse features white oak floors throughout. The living room offers a wet bar and a stone fireplace, while a formal dining room opens onto a balcony. The more casual den is fitted with a custom sound system to serve as a screening room, while the kitchen has plenty of countertop space and top-of-the-line appliances, as well as a built-in banquette.

The master bedroom boasts a crystal chandelier and an attached bathroom suite with skylights, double vanities, a makeup station and a steam shower, and each of the other bedrooms have attached bathrooms, as well. There is also a separate powder room in the condo.

The grounds of Presley's condominium are perfectly manicured to resemble an upscale private park, and her monthly resident fees afford her two parking spaces that are deeded to her home, around-the-clock gated security and access to the pool, the clubhouse and tennis courts.



According to TMZ, Presley's two young granddaughters, 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper, have been spending a great deal of time at her home since their mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died on Jan. 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif. The twins have been too upset to return to the house where their mother was found unresponsive. TMZ reports that Lisa Marie's oldest daughter, 33-year-old Riley Keough, has been at Priscilla's house, too, and that "everyone is relying on each other for support."

