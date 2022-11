Make it your most delicious holiday ever with a free $100 gift card to Tuscany Specialty Foods & Catering.

Starting this week, listen at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. every weekday for our secret code word. Enter it on the app below to win.

attachment-047DA7C1-0BCF-4E57-9A77-B5F984728A06 loading...

There are three winners every weekday.

Thanks to our sponsor, Tuscany Specialty Foods & Catering in Marlboro, Manalapan and Freehold.

Good luck — and season's eatings from New Jersey 101.5!

Enter code words below on the app