Safe family fun during COVID-19 — Hammonton ‘pop up’ drive in

When Governor Murphy signed Executive Order No. 142 permitting car gatherings for the purpose of drive-in and drive-through events, Karpool Cinema in Hammonton hit the ground running. They premiered an in-car only, outdoor movie showing of Toy Story 4. The first preview night was held to paying customers last night, Thursday, May 14 with more than 50 cars attending the family favorite Toy Story 4.

This is a joint collaboration between the Kathedral Event Center and the Eagle Theatre, according to a press release, and this pop-up drive-in is a unique way to keep the community entertained during the COVID-19 crisis. It’s a “contactless event,” in which vehicles are parked 10 feet apart and everyone’s got to stay inside them.

Photo from Jim Donio

Because this idea was such a success they’ve decided to have additional showings of Toy Story 4. You can see it tonight Friday, May 15 or tomorrow night Saturday, May 16 at 9 PM for a special opening weekend price of $10 per carload. Gates open at 8 PM.

They’re hoping to announce several other movies on an even bigger screen in the next few weeks so stay tuned. Kathedral is located at 499 S. Egg Harbor Road. Tickets are available online only here and must be printed and presented upon arrival to gain entry. For more information, please visit kathedral.com or call 856-665-6664. What a great way to bring a sense of fun and normalcy (well, kind of?) back to New Jersey during these really weird times.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​