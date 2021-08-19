Retired NJ cop with $115K pension charged with stealing time on job

ATLANTIC CITY — A retired police officer working in a department surveillance center who punched in and out of work while out of town is one of two city employees charged with stealing time from the city.

Gregory Ingrum retired from active duty with Atlantic City police in 2017 but was working in a surveillance center to watch activity around the city. According to the state pension website he was getting an annual pension of nearly $115,000.

An affidavit obtained by Breaking AC showed Ingrum used an app to record his time in and out of work. His phone number showed the calls were made on Feb. 10 from Orlando and on March 14 and 15 from Arizona. The affidavit also showed that between Dec. 5 and Feb. 22 he was paid for 30 days but was present for just 13 days, according to Breaking AC.

"Upon discovery of time discrepancies, the Atlantic City Police Department immediately notified the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, who completed a thorough investigation with the full cooperation and assistance of the ACPD Internal Affairs Unit resulting in criminal charges," Atlantic City spokesman Kevin Fair said.

Ingrum was charged with third-degree theft by deception, according to the affidavit. Fair said Ingrum is no longer employed by the department.

Clerk Suzanne Ricketts added a total of nearly 175 hours to her time sheets between Nov. 19 and Jan. 16, according to the affidavit. She was charged with with third-degree theft by deception. She has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of her criminal and administrative charges, Fair said.

Ricketts earns $35,304 per year, according to payroll records.

