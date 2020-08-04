It's obvious to anyone who's paying attention that Governor Murphy is super gun shy about making any decisions on reopening the state after his colossal blunder at the beginning of the pandemic. He ignored CDC advice and put COVID-19 patients into nursing homes and long-term care facilities. That's where the lion's share of death in this state occurred. Since that fateful mistake, he's been cautious to a fault. To the fault of the Constitution and everything American governance represents. He did the same during his first winter as Governor when he mishandled a major snow storm and them brined the roads anytime we had precipitation when the temps went below 50 degrees.

This overcompensation has cost our state dearly. I heard one business owner opine in response to the government ordered shutdowns, "I'm not afraid of losing my life, I'm afraid of losing the life I've built." That's the position of many restaurant owners and workers in New Jersey. Marylou Halverson, president of the NJ Restaurant and Hospitality Association was part of a virtual meeting Monday urging the governor to reconsider. He shows no signs of doing so. As long as he pretends to care about the "blessed souls" we've lost to the coronavirus during his daily press conferences, the public will continue to not see him for the incompetent tyrant that he is.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

