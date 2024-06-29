This Popular Restaurant Chain Plans To Close More Locations

An extremely popular restaurant chain has announced that it plans to close underperforming locations.

According to a report at NBC News, the management of Hooters says they plan to close "underperforming" locations.

Hooters Plans To Close Some Locations

The report also says that the company also plans on opening new locations nationally and internationally.

Currently, there is no word on which specific locations will be closed, or whether any New Jersey locations are involved.

Hooters has five locations in New Jersey, which are located in East Brunswick, Lawrenceville, Somerset, Flemington, and Atlantic City.

Restaurant Chains That Have Announced Closings

Hooters is certainly not alone. Reports of restaurant closures have been happening frequently over the past few years.

Cracker Barrell, Red Lobster, and Applebees are among major chains that have recently reported closings.

The reasons for the closings at so many restaurants nationwide are higher costs and lower traffic, a recipe for disaster for the restaurant industry.

The Hooters story started in Clearwater, Florida in the early 1980s., 1982 to be exact, with a group of men who had no restaurant experience. They call Hooters the happiest accident in restaurant history.

You can now find Hooters locations all over the USA as well as 29 countries all over the world.

It's been a tough time for the restaurant industry lately, and it's a good reminder to support your local businesses, including nearby restaurants, as often as possible.

