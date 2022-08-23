Registration is open for Point Pleasant Beach cornhole tournament

Looking for something fun to do in Point Pleasant Beach, well the Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Committee has got you covered!

Consider signing up for Bags on the Beach, the 2nd annual cornhole tournament at Jenkinson's.

The tournament will be held on the beach at Jenkinson's North, 3 Broadway, next to Jenkinson's Inlet Bar.

Check in will begin at 11 a.m. and the tournament will start at noon and end around 4 p.m.

The tournament will be a double elimination tournament. According to cornholeantics.com, in a double elimination tournament, teams are set up into a bracket format and any team that loses two games is eliminated. The winning teams will then continue playing until a winner is crowned.

Winners in the tournament will receive gift card prizes. There will also be a 50/50 raffle going on during the event.

It is $100 per team for non-residents and $75 per team for borough residents. To be considered a resident one person on your team must own a property, or have a yearly lease in Point Pleasant Beach.

Proof of residency will be required. Click here for registration. The rain date for the event is September 11th.

Follow the Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Committee's Facebook page for updates on all of their events.

