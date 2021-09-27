Portable toilet torched in Monmouth Beach, NJ park
MONMOUTH BEACH — There was nothing left but a puddle of melted plastic after someone torched a portable toilet at a park early Sunday morning.
Monmouth Beach police said vandals threw an office chair into the toilet at Griffin Street Park around 1:15 a.m and then lit it up. The fire also caused minor damage to a nearby dugout.
The park along Manhasset Creek includes basketball courts, tennis courts, two baseball fields and a playground.
Acting Chief Daniel McManus told New Jersey 101.5 the case is currently being investigated and no charges have been filed at this time.
"Floatables" washed up on the beach in Monmouth Beach on at least two occasions this summer after heavy rains overwhelmed sewer systems along the Jersey Shore and in New York City. Several syringes and needles were part of the waste in July. The Monmouth County Regional Health Commission led efforts both times to clean the waste.
