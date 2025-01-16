OK, Caneiacs, get ready to sweat.

Taylor Swift fans are Swifties. Insane Clown Posse fans are Juggalos. Barry Manilow fans are Fanilows.

Well, fans of the hot chicken joint Raising Cane’s call themselves Caneiacs. As hot chicken joints are still insanely popular across the country Caneiacs in Central Jersey have been clamoring for this one and it’s finally happening.

While Raising Cane’s has locations in Deptford, Marlton, Glassboro, Burlington, and Cherry Hill, Central Jersey has none. That’s changing soon.

The Edison Planning Board has just approved the building of a Raising Cane at the Edison Crossroads shopping center near Petco on southbound Route 1. It will be a drive-thru location and the first in Middlesex County.

Raising Cane’s keeps it simple. Very simple. They serve chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, and Texas toast. That’s pretty much it. Sure you could throw those fingers between a bun for a sandwich, but still fingers.

The simple formula, which not everyone believed in, works. It’s a real last-laugh situation.

Raising Cane’s was started in 1996 by Todd Graves, who was given a low grade by a business professor in college for the idea. Banks didn’t see it working either and refused him loans. Undeterred, he used every bit of his savings and a Small Business Administration loan to launch Raising Cane. It is now worth $3.5 billion.

No opening date has yet announced for the Edison location at U.S. 1 and Prince Street.

