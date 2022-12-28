Wildwoods, NJ annual Polar Bear Plunge benefits Special Olympics

WILDWOODS — Dig out your bathing suit and get ready for a beach day in January to benefit a special cause.

The Annual Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Special Olympics New Jersey returns to the Wildwoods on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. on the beach behind the Convention Center.

The Polar Bear Plunge in the Wildwoods is a free event for spectators, but plungers need to pay donations in tiered levels.

Each plunger must raise a minimum of $100 in pledges by Dec. 31 to participate in the event.

Later Bear plungers must raise $110 in pledges by January 13.

While early registration is available online here, additional registrations will be accepted on-site the day of the event for a minimum pledge of $125.

Check-in on the day of the plunge will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. inside the Convention Center. The plunge begins at 1 p.m.

Once the plunge wraps up, participants and children under age 12 can enjoy a free lunch inside the Wildwoods Convention Center.

The Polar Bear Plunge benefits more than 26,000 athletes of Special Olympics New Jersey. The organization provides year-round sports training, competitions, leadership opportunities, and health screenings to thousands of athletes.

For more information visit here.

