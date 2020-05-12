There is no end to the ways that we are being treated like elementary schoolers during the COVID-19 crisis. From being scolded for masking incorrectly, to being given time limits for park visits, the government has us so dumbed down that at this point that some of us are actually starting to feel like idiots.

So I guess I need someone to explain to me why my grocery store would attach this note to my receipt. Every receipt spits out with this reminder: a stick-figure illustration of people properly distancing along with this message: “Practice social distancing by standing 6 feet apart. Please help keep our stores safer.”

The only problem with this is that you receive this receipt on your way out of the store after your shopping is done and you’ve already infected anyone who you could have possibly infected by standing too close. Does this make sense? Or is this store just trying to virtue signal? Or did they just have extra paper that they didn’t know what to do with?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

