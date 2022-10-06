It probably won’t be open until 2024, but an ambitious shopping center, the Montgomery Promenade, has cleared a hurdle as the Montgomery Township Planning Board approved plans for a 292,000 square foot center on Route 206 which will feature, among other tenants, a Whole Foods store.

According to ROI-NJ.com, Whole Foods is just one of the confirmed tenants. Other occupants include Tim McLoone’s dual concept restaurants Iron Whale and the Robinson Ale House, New York City’s Dor L Dor women’s apparel, Kirk Ruoff’s award-winning breakfast/lunch concept Turning Point Restaurant, More Than Q, European Wax Center, Spavia and Norman’s Hallmark.

The developer of the project is SJC Ventures:

“We’re extremely pleased to be able to bring this project to fruition after working with community leaders and stakeholders to get it right for quite some time. The product that came from that intensive collaboration is something the community can be extremely proud of,” Jeff Garrison, partner at SJC Ventures, said in a statement.

The promenade will be mixed-use, combing residences, restaurants, entertainment and retail shops.

Garrison said in a statement:

“The future of commercial space is looking beyond what the traditional mall used to be and creating centers of engagement where people can gather and work, dine and enjoy entertainment all in one place. Montgomery Promenade will be a sustainable catalyst for future investment in this area and a wonderful asset for the community.”

The center will feature walkable palisades and dedicated open green spaces.

The developer plans on breaking ground in January 2023 with the first openings coming in 2024.

