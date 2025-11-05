If you had been Albert Pilinci that night, working at Pizza Cento in Morris County, you also would have thought you were being pranked. An online order came in on Sunday, not long before closing, and the jokester put his name down as Eli Manning.

Pilinci, the owner, just shook his head and laughed at the silly creativity. The order for two small pies wasn’t being picked up, though, and it was 10 minutes before closing when he called the phone number.

An unusual message came on asking any caller to clearly state their reason for contact. He hung up. But then called a second time, and after the brief screening process, a voice picked up that he immediately recognized.

The two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.

The Giants legend confirmed it was him and said he was next door at a hockey arena with his daughter and would be over when practice let out.

Pilinci told his football hero to take whatever time he needed. By the time Manning walked through the door for the pickup, Albert Pilinci was the only one left in the shop. He says he got a selfie with Manning and that he was as nice a guy as you could hope for. Very down to earth.

His order?

Manning had one small plain cheese and one small veggie pizza, hold the mushrooms. The bill came to $36.22 and, in case you’re wondering, Eli Manning left a $6.60 tip.

Pilinci says he meant to get an autograph, but was caught up in talking with the famous New York Giant, and getting that selfie he forgot. Better luck next time!