People are eating soup and Goldfish crackers during quarantine

During the coronavirus pandemic, people are enjoying their comfort food, especially soups, snacks, and pasta. New Jersey’s own Campbell Soup Company is reporting increased demand for some of its products while people are staying home.

According to NBC News, Campbell reported that demand for its soups was up almost 60% over the last four weeks, and there was greater demand for its Prego pasta sauce (up 52%) and for Goldfish snack crackers (up 23%).

The Pepperidge Farm plant in Utah made over 2 million pounds of Goldfish and cookies in a week. NBC News reports the “Meals and Beverages” segment of the company sold more cases in one week than it did in the entire month of March last year, a jump of 366%.

The information was released in an SEC filing which also detailed the Camden company’s plan to increase pay for employees working through the crisis; the premium payments will go to about 11,000 workers.

