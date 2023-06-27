One of the oldest Wawas in New Jersey has closed for good

After over half a century of serving hundreds of thousands of hoagies and cups of coffee, one of the oldest Wawa stores in New Jersey has closed for good.

And, unlike many cases, those in this neighborhood will not be celebrating the opening of a new Super Wawa.

In fact, just the opposite.

This store was rather unique in that it was the only one in the immediate area. Without this Wawa, those that depended on this store now have to make a 20 minute round trip to get to the next closest locations.

Oh, the humanity.

Former Wawa in Collings Lakes NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Former Wawa in Collings Lakes NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

After 53 years, Wawa in Collings Lakes has officially closed.

And the dumpster is already there emptying out the old store.

Former Wawa in Collings Lakes NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Former Wawa in Collings Lakes NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Based on a huge goodbye display in the store, this Wawa at Cains Mill Road and the Black Horse Pike opened 53 years ago -- sometime around 1970.

Since President Nixon was in The White House, this Wawa has stood the test of time.

Wall of memories at the Collings Lakes Wawa - Photo: Chris Coleman Wall of memories at the Collings Lakes Wawa - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Even worse, not only was this Wawa one of the oldest in New Jersey, it was one of the last old school stores still standing.

Wawa in Collings Lakes NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Wawa in Collings Lakes NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Sure, Super Wawas are nice, but the layout, design, and overall attitude of those old stores is still fantastic.

From what we've seen on social media, those that worked at the Collings Lakes Wawa were moved to other stores in the region, so it appears that no one lost their job.

But a community lost their Wawa.

To those that kept the Collings Lakes Wawa going for all those years, we raise a cup of coffee to you.

Go Back to Early Days of Wawa With Vintage Photos