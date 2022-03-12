One of the most delicious bakeries in America is in Englewood, NJ

Is there a better aroma than the smell of a delicious bakery? When you walk into a good bakery you just sense the time and effort and deliciousness of the food.

Whatever the baking need, we all agree we have fantastic bakeries here in the Garden State, but one has been named as the BEST in New Jersey.

Mashed has named a bakery in Bergen County as the best.

Balthazar Bakery in Englewood was selected as Jersey’s Best. One reviewer commented: “You can smell the butter before you get in the door.”

That just sounds delicious.

Have you ever been to Balthazar Bakery? One of the BEST bakeries in America and fortunately for us it's right here in New Jersey. Road trip?

