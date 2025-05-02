One NJ town has worst grocery store in U.S. for food quality

I hope you’re not eating when you read this. More so, I hope you’re not eating food bought at certain grocery store in a certain Garden State city.

Now don’t shoot the messenger. I’m not saying this is true. I’m just saying a study was done analyzing Google reviews of thousands of grocery stores across the country and using key phrases to see which areas have it worse when it comes to the quality of food.

I’m already a little skeeved imagining keywords like “flies,” “rotting,” maggots,” “oozing,” and - you know what? I’m going to stop myself right there.

Takes a quick break from writing the article to barf

So this study, make of it whatever you will, was done by Solitaired.com, and looked at 7 million reviews of stores across 100 cities.

Worst grocery stores in New Jersey

We didn’t just have a New Jersey city show up in the study for bad food quality. We had a New Jersey city that came in at number one worst food quality in the entire country.

Truth be told, I have no idea if this is accurate anyway. Could it even be that we in New Jersey just demand higher quality so we are a harder critic? Could people in Jersey City all be named Karen?

Listen, I’m not some food princess. I’ve eaten 12 hour old bagels left behind by the morning show of the station I work at.

Next time I’m in Jersey City I might just stop and grab a few things and see what all the fuss is about. I bet it would be just fine, even if Karen behind me in line complains.

