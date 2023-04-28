Ocean County College named one of the best online schools in New Jersey

High marks for Ocean County College. In a recent survey by Online U our friends at Ocean County College in Toms River received high marks when it comes to the best online community colleges in New Jersey.

Ocean County College is a great educational resource here in Ocean County because it gives students a chance at their associate's degree either online or on campus at an affordable price so they can get the education without being strapped with huge student loans down the road.

The campus at OCC, even though it's a 2-year school, is as good as many 4-year (B.A.) colleges around the country. I went to a 4-year private college and our campus was smaller and had fewer resources than Ocean County College, it really is a beautiful campus.

According to a press release from Ocean County College:

"To be considered in the rankings, community colleges must offer primarily associate degrees and certificate programs, have a main campus location within the state, and offer five or more fully online associate degrees. Rankings are compiled annually using OnlineU’s proprietary ranking process, which compares colleges across the country in various categories using impactful data, public information, and reviews from over 13,000 online students."

Congratulations again to Ocean County College and visit them at Ocean.edu.

