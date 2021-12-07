NYC mayor imposing private employer vaccine mandate — Is NJ next? (Opinion)

The insanely leftist mayor of New York City will thankfully be gone soon. Until he leaves, he will try to impose as much tyranny and absurdity on the city as possible.

His latest atrocity happened Monday morning when he announced all PRIVATE employers in NYC must mandate vaccinations for their employees.

Roughly 184,000 businesses in the city will be affected.

Mayor Bill de Blasio expects his order to survive any legal challenges even though President Biden's similar mandate was struck down in several federal courts.

The city is being choked by crime, over-regulation, and people fleeing the city in droves. But the city has always come back stronger than before. Let's see if New York can survive the current turmoil and hope the next mayor starts to move in a more common-sense, less authoritarian direction.

Lots of things that happen in New York seem to make their way to New Jersey at some point. Some people think Emperor Murphy, with the same leftist DNA as de Blasio, will want to impose similar mandates on private businesses here in New Jersey.

de Blasio is on his way out and wants to leave his tyrannical mark on the city before he's out. Murphy's got four more years to take his time with it. Look for more drastic measures here in New Jersey after the first of the year when all flu and virus cases spike.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: