NY Rangers legend is ready to meet you

Twenty-Five years ago the New York Rangers won the Stanley Cup ending a drought that had lasted decades.

After dropping Game 1 at home in overtime against the Vancouver Canucks, the Rangers fought back to tie the series before heading to Canada. They won the next two on the road returning to New York only to drop Game 5. Back in Vancouver the Canucks denied the Rangers again winning Game 6 to tie the series. Back to the Garden, the Rangers would not be denied.

With a 3-2 win, the New York rangers capped a record breaking season that saw Adam Graves set a franchise record scoring 52 goals. He joined me on the broadcast to relive the moments and the final 15 seconds of Game 7 as it began to sink in that the Rangers were gonna be Champions.

You'll have your chance to ask Adam in person along with the other members of the "core four". Former Captain Mark Messier, Defenseman Brian Leetch, and Goaltender Mike Richter will join Adam at iPlay America in Freehold to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the big game. The event will take place on June 30th. Get your tickets HERE .

