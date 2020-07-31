Although many of us may still scoff at the thought of wearing a mask in public or going into a store, most of us do it anyway. We do it to avoid a conflict or getting thrown out of a building or place of business. Many people, like myself, can't wait to tear off the face diaper as soon as we get out of the store. But some in the NJ Legislature want to make sure they drive the point home with all of the power of the state behind them. A bill is being proposed to make it a disorderly persons misdemeanor to not wear a mask where there is posted signage telling you to do so. It would be punishable by up to a $500 fine and up to 30 days in jail.

These disorderly persons offenses are heard in Municipal Court and judges usually hardly ever hand down the max for them and you can usually plead them down to a fine, so the local government can get more of your money. But in the current climate, I can definitely see a judge going hard on such a horrible person for endangering the public health. The court might be inclined to put you in jail for 30 days to make an example out of you. But you shouldn't be too concerned about that. They're letting real criminals who've committed much harsher crimes out due to fear of them getting.....COVID-19. All good! If this happens to you, just order a mask that I saw for sale online. It reads

"MAYBE ORWELL GOT THE DATE WRONG"!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

