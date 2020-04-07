North Jersey man wants people to hang blue ribbons for solidarity

A former Army Ranger wants people to show solidarity with medical frontline workers by tying blue ribbons to trees and anywhere else you want. As reported by CBS 2 New York, Jamie Egan, of Glen Rock, was touched by the yellow ribbons he saw welcoming him home when he was on active duty in the Army and thought that healthcare workers might enjoy knowing how many people support them, too.

Why blue? To match the scrubs so many of them wear. Egan told CBS 2’s Chris Wragge, “We have their back, we’re thinking about them and praying for them.” Apparently, it is starting to take hold in Bergen County with blue ribbons showing up on trees and Egan says, “Thank you so much for being selfless. The world is watching and we are in tremendous gratitude.”

Hopefully, the idea will continue to spread and show frontline workers how grateful we all are.

