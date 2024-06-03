🚨 A man was killed in an accidental shooting in North Brunswick

NORTH BRUNSWICK — A Kendall Park man is dead, the victim of an apparent accidental shooting, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Saturday, police responded to a 911 call about a gunshot victim at a home on North Oaks Boulevard in North Brunswick, at approximately 10:38 p.m.

Mark Song, 24, had a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Saad Salahie, 24, of Kendall Park, fired the weapon accidentally.

The two knew each other, police said.

On Sunday, Salahie was arrested and charged with second-degree reckless manslaughter and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call North Brunswick Police Department at 732-247-0922 ext. 311.

