No, people in NJ shouldn’t be taking a horse drug (Opinion)

For the past month, the media has been on a PR blitz surrounding a drug that begins with an "I", calling it a horse medication.

That drug was developed in the 1970s in Japan for use in livestock. It was also discovered to be an amazing cure for humans in poorer parts of the world and considered a "wonder drug" along with the likes of penicillin and aspirin.

It was approved for use in humans in the US by the FDA back in 1996 for parasitic infections, but not for COVID-19. However, some doctors here have prescribed it "off label."

People around the world and in New Jersey claim that it helps relieve the symptoms and severity of COVID-19, even though the drug’s manufacturer and the FDA have found no meaningful evidence that Ivermectin works as an effective COVID-19 treatment.

Doctors in our state and around the world have prescribed it for their patients in the HUMAN formulation and dosage. No one should ever take a horse drug, or any medication not intended for use in humans. The "I" drug that people are being prescribed or getting from other countries, hopefully in most cases, is the formulation for human usage.

But the lazy, myopic, cowardly insane, narrow minded people in media continue to label it a "horse drug". Some people may have been driven to purchase the version for formulated for horses because it is more readily available because many doctors, especially here in New Jersey, are reluctant to prescribe it to their patients with COVID.

It's not on the official protocol handed down by the CDC, FDA, and many hospital groups. More independent doctors and telemedicine groups have prescribed it as they feel it has worked for their patients. Most of the people we know who tested positive for COVID-19 were told to stay home and quarantine and if they get worse, go to the hospital. If there is a drug that has shown good results in keeping patients from getting worse, why wouldn't you want to try that medication?

I have seen family members told to stay home with no treatment get very ill and eventually need hospitalization. I've also had family member take the HUMAN drug that begins with an "I" and recover quickly, with no side effects in a matter of days.

There are many drugs that are used for both animals and humans. One drug in particular developed for animals is now being used by humans for cancer. Is anyone in the media screaming about their loved ones being given Fenbendazole for treating their cancer? Of course not. This is insanity and it has to stop.

It's an outrage that we're denying a medical treatment prescribed by doctors that has shown great results in treating COVID-19. Government health agencies, the media and the medical establishment should all be ashamed of the suffering that they've allowed to continue by not using readily available, inexpensive, FDA approved drugs like the "I" word.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.

The 10 most-lobbied bills in Trenton in 2020 and 2021 The state Election Law Enforcement Commission ranked the most-lobbied bills in Trenton, according to the number of reported official contacts.