In a 50-state survey about reopening the economy, New Jersey ranks second, behind only Hawaii, in not wanting to return to normal anytime soon.

Only 6% of those surveyed in the Garden State would want to open things up immediately, and a plurality of 33% said we should wait eight weeks. The survey was taken roughly two weeks ago between April 17 and April 26. Knowing what we know now, would those numbers be the same? I'm afraid so.

The public is so panicked and so scared thanks to our state government and the constant media focus on deaths and rising number of cases. I have someone very dear to me in an assisted living facility who has just tested positive last week for COVID-19. She is doing well physically so far, but mentally and emotionally, it is torturous. The isolation due to the CDC and state protocols is worse than prison confinement. The facility is excellent and the people working there are amazing, but the rules that must be followed are frightening, especially to the residents.

The models have been wrong and the people who follow them have been clueless and spineless. One of the famous "experts" who initially predicted over 2 million deaths in the US is apparently a hypocrite and a fraud. Neil Ferguson, who admittedly got it wrong over a month ago just quit his prestigious post as a health advisor in the British government amid scandal. And he's not the only so called expert that our leaders listened to that got it totally wrong with devastating consequences, economically, medically and emotionally to our state and the world.

If you've ever thought about escaping New Jersey for lower taxes, less congestion, fewer regulations and pointless laws and limitations, add this new one to your list. The people here do not care about their liberty, freedom or civil rights. These survey results confirm that fact. What is scarier to you, a new virus or an old guard that has not trouble taking your money and your freedoms? Maybe this shakeup will change people's minds. Don't bet on it!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

