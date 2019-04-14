NJ woman killed crossing Route 37 in Toms River

A Toms River woman was struck and killed while crossing Route 37 at Route 166 on Saturday night.

Cheryl Cwiklik, 45, had been walking with her husband, 48-year-old Kenneth Robinson, through the intersection around 11 p.m., police said.

As the traffic signal turned green, 22-year-old Charles R. Jordan of Manchester continued to drive a 2006 Nissan Altima into the intersection, according to witnesses at the scene, and struck Cwiklik.

Cwiklik was taken to Community Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said Jordan was fully corporative with officers and was treated for minor injuries suffered in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, involving Toms River police and the Ocean County Prosecutors Office.

According to Cwiklik's Facebook page, she was a veteran with the U.S. Army. ​

​

More from New Jersey 101.5: