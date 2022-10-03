NJ woman killed after exiting Jeep parked on Garden State Parkway

TOMS RIVER — A drunk driver's passenger was killed after he pulled over to the side of the Garden State Parkway and the woman got out of the vehicle on Sunday night, police said.

Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, was a passenger in the Jeep Wrangler that was stopped in the right shoulder around 7:20 p.m.

State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the woman stepped into the southbound lanes near the Toms River toll plaza and was struck by a vehicle that not stop.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide details about the hit-and-run vehicle.

The driver of the Jeep, Barry Braunstein, 66, of Haskell, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Curry did not disclose the relationship between Braunstein and Morillo-Rosario or why Morillo-Rosario exited the Jeep.

The two of three lanes were closed for five hour for an investigation.

It was the fifth fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County this year, according to State Police statistics.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

