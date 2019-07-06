NJ woman goes missing after checking out of Linden hotel

SAYREVILLE — Police are looking for a woman who checked out of a Linden hotel and left behind all her belongings.

Melissa Jewels, 31, was last seen Sunday, June 30, at the Swan Hotel on the southbound side of Route 1 in Linden, according to a missing persons poster issued by the AWARE Foundation. She may be traveling with another woman, according to the poster.

Sayreville police are leading the investigation but did not immediately return a request for more information on Saturday. Linden police said they are not involved with the investigation.

Jewels may be traveling in a white 2011 Honda Fit with New Jersey license plate B32ERP.

According to the flier, she is 5 feet 3 inches, weighs 115 pounds with reddish-brown hair & hazel eyes.

A Facebook page that appears to be Jewels' has several posts about items she was selling "due to a desperate situation."

The posts all stipulate that the buyer must be able to meet in or near Linden.

In another post on June 17, Jewels indicates she was looking for a new place to live and had to be out of her home in seven days. Her landlord was putting her up at the Swan Hotel for two weeks while she looked for a room to rent for her and an unnamed roommate.

The flier asks that anyone with information about Jewels' whereabouts to call Sayreville police at 732-727-4444 and reference #19011838.

