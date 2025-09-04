Three days of summertime warmth plus two chances of rain for NJ

Three days of summerlike warmth and rising humidity may have New Jerseyans reaching for the AC again, as thermometers return to the 80s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There will be a couple chances of rain along the way too, Thursday evening and again late Saturday. Cooler air returns on Sunday.

Thursday NJ weather: Warm then wet

We have had such a nice streak of delightfully dry weather lately. But you know those drought and wildfire concerns are starting spiral again — it has been exactly two weeks since New Jersey has seen measurable rainfall. We do have some rain in the forecast Thursday, although not the kind of widespread soaking I would really like to see.

To start, Thursday morning is calm and comfortable. Temperatures are mainly in the 50s, with some 60s along the edges of the state in urban and coastal areas.

High temperatures Thursday will soar into the lower 80s. That is definitely warm. And right on the money, in terms of the normal highs for early September. Expect plenty of sun with some clouds and increasingly breezy conditions. Humidity will start to tick upward, but hardly enough to notice.

Thursday's daytime hours will stay dry. But starting around 6 p.m. Thursday evening, we will have to watch the western sky for a weak cold front to arrive. A batch of rain will slide approximately west to east across the state.

Rainfall will generally be light, with less than a quarter-inch for most. (Especially to the south and east, as showers will likely fizzle as they approach the coast.) There is an opportunity for a thunderstorm or pocket of heavier rain somewhere, potentially pushing totals closer to an inch.

Once the rain wraps up, around Midnight, patchy fog will probably develop. Low temperatures are forecast to dip into the mid 60s — not nearly as cool as the last week and a half.

Friday NJ weather: Even warmer and more humid

On Friday, early clouds will give way to sun. Giving way to another pleasant and very summer-ish day.

High temperatures will surge into the mid 80s, above normal for this time of year and more akin to a typical mid-summer kind of day. Plus, humidity levels will be higher, so you will notice stickier air through the afternoon.

I am leaning toward a dry forecast for Friday, although a popup storm is not impossible.

Saturday NJ weather: Steamy then stormy

Saturday will probably be the warmest day of the week, with thermometers once again surging well into the 80s. I will even say 90 degrees is a possibility somewhere in inland South Jersey.

It is also going to get really humid Saturday, with dew points in the 70s. The air could get quite soupy and uncomfortable in the afternoon, as clouds increase overhead.

Our next chance of rain will also come on Saturday, ahead of a strong cold front. The exact timing of rain is a bit uncertain, but everyone in the state could get wet eventually. And given that high humidity, I think thunderstorms and downpours could be in play.

I will put the rainfall window sometime between late Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning. That storm/downpour threat would be at the beginning of that time frame.

So no, the weekend will not be a washout. But yes, rain could interfere with your weekend plans a bit.

Sunday NJ weather: Back to the cool side

A shower may linger into early Sunday morning. Then, cooler, drier air returns.

It is going to feel incredibly refreshing by Sunday afternoon, as that humidity all but disappears. (Dew points potentially in the 40s, people!) High temperature will drop about 10 degrees, ending up in the mid 70s or so.

Skies should clear to sunshine, making for a delightful end to the weekend.

Monday NJ weather: Quiet and comfy again

Both Monday and Tuesday look bright and sunny, with high temperatures in the lower-mid 70s. Another taste of fall. With a breeze blowing off the ocean, the coast looks particularly cool.

There are no major storms, warmups, or cooldowns on the horizon. Having said that, I think there is still an opportunity for hurricane season to fire up again, given the status of teleconnections and the current unseasonably lull in the basin. There's still plenty of warm water and still plenty of "season" left, so we will see what happens in the coming weeks and months.

