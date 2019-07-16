NJ to discuss best ways to fix streets to improve safety

New Jersey's Department of Transportation will receive a $16,000 federal grant to conduct a series of statewide workshops aimed at reducing fatal accidents, especially those involving pedestrians.

DOT Spokesman Steve Schapiro says we're a high population density state — a lot of people in a small space.

Schapiro says they will be working with local officials to discuss safety tools such as traffic circles, rumble strips, pedestrian crossing islands and pedestrian hybrid beacons.

The DOT is working with the metropolitan planning organizations of North, Central and South Jersey. Each region will have its own half-day workshop this fall where the best practices will be discussed.

Those at the workshops will also learn how to locate federal funding and incorporate safety solutions into future projects.

"I think it's really important for people to understand that the New Jersey Department of Transportation is always looking for methods to improve road safety for the public and that doesn't matter whether you're a pedestrian, bicyclist or in a vehicle. Safety is important for all of them," Schapiro said.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5