NJ teen girl raped on video at Pennsylvania party, cops say

Pennsylvania State Police want to talk to anyone who was at a party where a New Jersey teenager was reportedly raped on video.

The 16-year-old girl from Lebanon Borough was unconscious when she was assaulted by two males in the early morning hours of Jan. 18 at a home in Williams Township in Northampton County, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Lindquist.

Pictures and video of the assault were shared among people at the party, according to Lindquist.

Lindquist asked anyone with information about the incident to contact him at 610-759-6106.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

