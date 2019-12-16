NJ school closings, delayed openings — Tuesday, December 17, 2019

TRENTON — The threat of icy roads in the northern part of the state means the start of school could be delayed in some areas on Tuesday morning.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the "prime time" for icing is late Monday night continuing for several hours with a potential for a quarter inch of ice especially in Sussex and Warren counties. Other areas northwest of Route 1 could see some icing as well. Areas south of Route 1 will likely see just rain as temperatures rise.

Zarrow said the precipitation will taper off on Tuesday afternoon from west to east. But we'll get a taste of winter on Wednesday which will be cold and windy with a high temperature around 30 degrees and wind gusts of 30 mph inland and 40 mph along the coast.

