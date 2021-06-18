NJ rape victim finds herself in sex videos she didn’t know existed

A Hackettstown woman learned she had been repeatedly raped by a man after finding videos on a digital device and a Google account, according to Hackettstown police.

The woman shared a residence in Hackettstown with Andres M. Cardenas Ortega, 32, of Middletown, between September 2018 and July 2019 but did not give consent for the sexual activity in the video or for anything to be recorded, police said.

Police did not disclose the nature of their relationship.

Ortega had agreed to turn himself into police on Wednesday but was a no-show, they said.

After being entered into the National Crime Information Center as a fugitive, he was arrested at JFK International Airport early Thursday morning by Port Authority police.

Ortega was been charged with four counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and one count of third-degree invasion of privacy. He is being held in New York City awaiting extradition to Warren County.

