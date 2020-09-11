Can New Jersey get ANYTHING right? We’re among the worst for property taxes, population density, foreclosures, auto insurance, etcetera.

Recently we were voted dead last in appealing accents. Now comes news that we are the absolute worst state in which to date. New Jersey is no place for single people.

According to slotsource.com the Garden State is the worst area in the country for dating.

The. Worst.

How did they come up with this? They looked at things like percentage of singles, how often dating apps are being used in various states, which states had the most and least expensive average date cost, etc.

Between our 26% single households, our relatively low use of dating apps and the fact that an average date here costs $259.60, New Jersey ranked dead last in states measured.

This surprises me. It’s completely overlooking the positives such as so much access. We are so close to two major cities, which means concert and sports opportunities. We have so many great restaurants and bars from which to choose. We have the Jersey shore. Listen to "Jersey Girl" by Bruce Springsteen and tell me with a straight face Jersey is the worst place to date, please.

I remember trying to go on a date in the godforsaken town of Canton, Pennsylvania once. I was 20 years old, she was 19. I show up on her porch to pick her up and there’s no one home. Thinking I’ve been stood up I start to head back to my car when I see her with her entire family riding on a huge tractor coming full speed across their fields. It was the most redneck entrance you could imagine. Then before I was allowed to take their daughter to a movie and out to eat they made me pray for her “safe return.” Next I find out that her 12-year-old brother had to come with us as a chaperone.

If that’s dating in other places I’ll take a Jersey girl any day.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.