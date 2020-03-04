NJ quarantine request after coronavirus cases linked to Westchester event

The New Jersey Department of Health is asking anyone who attended an event at a Jewish temple in Westchester County last month to voluntarily self-quarantine because of several confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

The wife, two children and a neighbor of the infected 50-year-old New Rochelle man who attended the Feb. 22 and 23 event at the Temple Young Israel in New Rochelle, New York, have also tested positive for COVID-19, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Health officials later said at least five more cases were tied to the New Rochelle man.

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli asked anyone who attended the event to self quarantine until March 8.

“While the risk to any given individual is likely to be low, we felt it was important to share this guidance for any New Jersey residents who may have attended these services and events,” Persichilli said Wednesday.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey. In the United States, at least 11 people have died from the strain of coronavirus that started in China.

A self quarantine means that people should remain at home, not go to work or school, go shopping or attend religious services or gatherings. They should have no guests, visitors or staff in their homes during this period.

Steps to prevent the spread of flu and the common cold will also help prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the New Jersey Department of Health:

Wash hands often with soap and water. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Stay home while you are sick and avoid contact with others.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

The CDC says symptoms of COVID-19, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure, include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

If individuals are experiencing symptoms, they should call their healthcare provider before visiting their office.

In New Jersey, meanwhile, Rutgers University and Kean University have suspended travel for athletic teams as a result of virus fears. Rutgers also suspended its study abroad program.

