NJ poll workers needed: Won’t screw up unemployment, state says

TRENTON — Add poll workers to the long list of open positions in New Jersey.

Citizens of all ages, including college and high school students, have been encouraged to apply before noon on Monday, for the chance to earn up to $400 for a full day's work on Tuesday, according to the state Division of Elections.

Training would be provided and the money earned would have no impact on unemployment benefits, state officials added.

“We’re asking our citizens to do their part and assist their local community in ensuring that Election Day is well organized and efficient for the public,” Secretary of State Tahesha Way said in a written statement.

Interested individuals can sign up online, before noon on Monday.

For full details on the June 8 primary election, visit Vote.NJ.Gov, contact local election officials, or call the Voter Information and Assistance Line at 1-877-NJ-Voter (1-877-658-6837).

