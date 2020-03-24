NJ needs workers on the front-line: Companies look to hire 12,000

For the many who suddenly find themselves out of work or with fewer hours, the state of New Jersey has set up a website to connect workers with employers desperate to hire.

The one-stop site lists information about available jobs and how to apply.

Companies looking to hire include supermarkets and grocery stores such as ShopRite and Wawa; shipping and warehouse companies such as Amazon, Blue Apron, Hello Fresh, FedEx and UPS; and healthcare companies such as Atlantic Health, Inspira Health and Hackensack Meridian.

Retailers like supermarkets have been scrambling to keep enough workers as many are calling out sick or are afraid to show up to work during a pandemic. Walmart, Target, Amazon, Walgreens, ShopRite and Stop & Shop — among others — have been raising their wages and offering bonuses.

"The response has been nothing less than overwhelming," Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday, noting that the jobs portal website — jobs.covid19.nj.gov — had 88,000 visits in 24 hours.

The number of jobs on the site grew from 800 on Monday to 12,000 on Tuesday.

"I encourage every worker willing to step up and be part of our front-line work force to visit covid19.nj.gov and apply for a job," Murphy said.

"This is an opportunity for front-line work and to be part of seeing us emerge from this stronger than ever, which we unequivocally will, and for our state's economy to rebound faster," Murphy said.

The site is open to any business that can hire New Jersey workers. Jobs can be posted at jobs.covid19.nj.gov/intake.

“Helping workers who have seen their jobs disappear or had their hours reduced because of COVID-19 is one of our most pressing responsibilities,” Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said.

