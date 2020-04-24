NJ municipal courts begin to reopen on Monday

A tiny bit of normal resumes on Monday when some municipal courts begin holding sessions using video or phone.

Many courts across the state closed on March 16 after Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order closed the courts and limited gatherings of any size to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Since then, more than 12,000 court proceedings involving 80,000 people have taken place, including hearings on motions, settlement and status conferences, arraignments, detention hearings and municipal appeals.

Municipal courts can resume on Monday via video or phone if both parties in a case are in agreement, the state Supreme Court said Friday. Otherwise, sessions will begin on May 11. Civil arbitration and matrimonial early settlement panels will also continue on Monday.

Attorney disciplinary hearings and fee arbitrations in relatively straightforward matters will resume on May 11.

The filing of notices of tort claims and the depositions or appearances of doctors,

nurses and healthcare workers remains suspended through May 31.

The suspension of evictions of residential tenants remains in effect.

The court said foreclosure motions or judgments received after March 1 will not be reviewed or recommended until further notice.

