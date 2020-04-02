NJ man’s cousin spends $3k buying gloves for hospital workers

We were taking calls about random acts of kindness during this pandemic that can really lighten your spirit. There seemed to be no end to the stories, but one really stood out. A New Jersey guy called in about his cousin who is living in Canada.

While not at the level of the U.S., there are thousands of cases of novel coronavirus there and a similar shortage of PPE (personal Protection Equipment). This man took $3,000 of his own money and purchased as many gloves as he could. Then using his Pro Concrete company vehicle delivered them to hospitals and retirement homes in Burlington, Ontario to help in the battles on the front line.

When the caller mentioned his cousin even had a video of it on YouTube I had to find it and share. Here it is.

It seems the more isolated we are the more connected we are. So many people stepping up to help in whatever small or huge ways they can. It’s great to see.

