State Police are looking for man wanted in a series of convenience stores burglaries in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem counties. Police said he led cops on a chase after his last attempted break-in.

On May 8 in the parking lot of the Heritage Dairy Store in Upper Pittsgrove, a trooper spotted a 2019 Volvo C3 that had been connected to several burglaries. Police said the trooper then saw Tony Petrozzelli, 50, of Camden, trying to break into the store.

The trooper said Petrozzelli got into the car and took off, leading police on a 23-mile pursuit north on Route 55 to the 42 Freeway and the Walt Whitman Bridge, where police called off the chase.

He continued across the bridge into Philadelphia where police believe the car with Pennsylvania license plate KZY9788 may still be.

Petrozzelli, who has short gray hair and a short gray beard, spends time around the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden as well as north Philadelphia, police said.

State Police asked anyone with information about Petrozzelli to contact the State Police Fugitive Unit Tip Line at 1-800-437-7839.

