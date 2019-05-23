NJ man named Supreme Life gets prison for Super Bowl slaying

MOUNT HOLLY — A man convicted in the stabbing death of another man after a fight in New Jersey during celebrations over the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win is now headed to prison.

Supreme Life received a 20-year term Wednesday.

The 57-year-old Lumberton man was convicted in March of passion provocation manslaughter and attempted murder charges that stemmed from a fight that started after a remark by his son about the Eagles in February 2018. Life had said he stabbed 26-year-old Moriah Walker, of Brooklyn, in self-defense.

Life's son, 33-year-old Antoine Ketler, was also charged in the brawl. But he was acquitted of attempted murder after his attorney argued that he only took part in the fistfight.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)