NJ man backs out of his driveway and into neighbor’s living room

MANCHESTER – A man backing a car out of his driveway lost control and slammed into the house across the street on Monday night.

Clyde Jackson, 64, lost control of his 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis as he rolled down the driveway of his home on Milford Avenue in the Whiting section around 9:50 p.m., according to police.

Jackson crossed the street and smashed through the wall into the living room of his neighbor’s house.

A picture shows the back of the car completely through the wall of the single-level house. Police said the house was declared to be uninhabitable.

Gloria Eppig, 57, of Dallas, who was in the room at the time of the crash, was taken to Community Medical Center for evaluation. Jackson was not injured.

A preliminary investigation blames “driver error” as a “contributing factor” to the crash. No charges have been filed.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

