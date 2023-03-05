NJ man, 34, shot to death outside Jersey City fire station

JERSEY CITY — A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting out front of a firehouse on Saturday evening.

Tyreef Robinson, of Jersey City, was gunned down around 10:15 p.m., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Jersey City police found him near 2 Bergen Avenue suffering from a bullet wound to the upper body. Robinson was dead within 15 minutes, authorities said.

There were 13 murders in Jersey City last year. Robinson is the fourth homicide victim in the city for 2023.

Cops and the county prosecutor's Homicide Unit are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPO at 201-915-1345.

Firehouse on Bergen Avenue in Jersey City.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5.

