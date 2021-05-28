NJ mailman admits tossing 2020 election ballots into dumpsters

A USPS carrier from Kearny admitted in federal court to throwing away mail including 99 general election ballots sent from the Essex County Board of Elections to residents of Orange and West Orange.

Nicholas Beauchene, 26, was accused of tossing 1,875 pieces of mail into dumpsters outside a bank in North Arlington and a West Orange restaurant on Sept. 28, Oct. 1, and Oct. 2, 2020, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.

Law enforcement recovered the mail on Oct. 2, 2020, and Oct. 5, 2020, and put it back into the mail, according to Honig.

The thrown-out mail included 627 pieces of first-class mail, 873 pieces of standard class mail, two pieces of certified mail, 99 general election ballots sent to residents in West Orange, and 276 campaign flyers from local candidates for West Orange Town Council and Board of Education.

Beauchene was charged with one count of desertion of mails which comes with a maximum punishment of one year in prison and a $100,000.

Honig did not disclose a reason for Beauchene action.

